Save nearly $100 on this grade "A" refurbished Apple iPad 7 and Beats Flex Wireless Headphones Bundle

TL;DR: Get the Apple iPad 7 and Beats Flex Wireless Headphones, both refurbished and with a grade "A" rating, nearly mint condition, for only $199.97 (Reg. $299), saving nearly $100.

Unleash the ultimate tech duo with this killer bundle: the Apple iPad 7 and Beats Flex Wireless Headphones, both refurbished. It's the perfect combo for those who crave style and performance without breaking the bank.

Dive into the Apple iPad 7's stunning 10.2" Retina display, powered by the robust A10 Fusion chip. Multitask like a pro, enjoy vibrant visuals, and stay connected with up to 10 hours of battery life. Whether you're binge-watching or FaceTiming, this tablet has your back. Plus, it comes fully loaded with a case, charging accessories, a stylus, and a screen protector.

But it doesn't stop there. Pair your iPad with the sleek Beats Flex Wireless Headphones. Experience top-notch sound with an ergonomic design that keeps you comfortable all day. With an advanced acoustic driver and up to 12 hours of battery life, your music, podcasts, and calls will never miss a beat.

Both the iPad and headphones are refurbished to perfection with an "A" rating, arriving in near-mint condition and delivering premium quality at a fraction of the cost. Get ready to embrace the best of both worlds—tech-savvy elegance meets high-octane performance. Upgrade your game without emptying your wallet.

Only pay $199.97 (Reg. $299) and save nearly $100.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.