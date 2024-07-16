You can't be Jimmy Page without hitting the books! Aspiring guitarists, check out this $15 training bundle

TL;DR: Don't fret over confusing guitar lessons online. Learn from a pro when you get the 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle on sale for $14.97.

Playing guitar may look easy (It's a piece of wood with strings you pet, right?) but it's a challenging instrument like any other. If you're running into a wall trying to teach yourself to play, don't worry. You just need the right teacher and the right tools to help you figure out the basics, and that's exactly what you can get in the 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle.

Will this actually teach me to play guitar?

Listen, no eLearning course is going to turn you into Jimi Hendrix overnight, but here's what this one will do. Instead of muddling through the first steps as an absolute guitar beginner, this bundle walks you through the simple stuff like where to put your fingers, what notes are, how to write songs, and most importantly, how to practice after you run through all the video lectures here.

Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course is an overall introduction that's backed up by more focused primers like the fingerstyle and eartraining courses. Neither of these will make you a pro, but they give you the skills to start practicing.

And once you have the basics down, you can still start learning to play music in a few different genres. Check out courses on jazz, blues, and even Christmas songs. Start practicing now and you might be jingling all the way through December.

Who's Dan Dresnok?

If you've researching guitar lessons online, you've probably run into a few courses by this legend who's been teaching guitar for over 30 years. And he's the one behind all of these courses, so all that's left is to grab your ax and figure out where your fingers go.

