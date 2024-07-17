Russian TV host giddy over Trump's JD Vance pick: "Trumpier than Trump" (video)

Putin-puppet Donald Trump has served his master well by choosing JD Vance as his VP running mate. In fact, Trump's pro-Kremlin pick has given Russian propagandists a real reason to celebrate.

"Meanwhile in Russia: state TV propagandists and experts were positively giddy about Trump's pick of his running mate, in light of J.D. Vance's stance that they see as a catastrophe and a nightmare for Ukraine—and a dream come true for the Kremlin," posted Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis, who created the Russian Media Monitor.

Davis then posted and translated a clip from an elated Olga Skabeyeva — a Russian state media host also known as the "Iron Doll of Putin TV" — who said, "So, the second man in America if Donald wins an election will be the 39-year-old senator from Ohio JD Vance. … This VP will be a real catastrophe for Ukraine."

She then backed up her prediction with a list of Vance's American "betrayals," as she gleefully put it — including his demand to stop aid to Ukraine and his opposition to Kyiv's NATO membership.

But the most chilling part of the segment was her nutshell assessment of what a Trump-Vance ticket really means, comparing the duo to a set of Russian nesting dolls: "It's being said that Vance is Trumpier than Trump. If Donald Trump is assassinated, another Trump would remain." (See video below, posted by Julia Davis.)

Via Mediaite

