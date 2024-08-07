Boost your creativity with these pro AI features

Have you noticed that AI tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E have a sort of monkey's paw situation going on? Sure, it wrote your blog post, but because your prompt was vague, it's written entirely in a weird infomercial-style sales tone. Or maybe Midjourney finished rendering the new mascot for your brand, but it has 11 hands, and not a single one of them has the right number of fingers. Using AI and mastering it are very different things. Usually, getting from novice to master is a long process of trial and (a lot of) error, but if you want to get to the end of the rainbow faster, check out the 2024 AI Super Skills Bundle.

Short and sweet: you get eight courses showing you tips to change how you use popular AI tools like Midjourney, Dall-E, and ChatGPT, among others. Normally, this bundle would cost $152, but you can get it for $29.99 while it's on sale.

How to use ChatGPT and Dall-E like a pro

This bundle has courses on some of the most popular AI tools, including ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, Midjourney, Bing AI Chatbot, Leonardo AI, and Quillbot AI. Odds are, you've already played around with a few of these, but you might have run into some walls.

ChatGPT may write a paragraph with ease, but getting it to code is another thing. Programmers, make sure to dive into ChatGPT for Programmers to learn to generate and execute code snippets on multiple platforms using ChatGPT. You'll also find out how to design simple websites using ChatGPT-generated code.

Going for more traditional AI writing? Quillbot isn't as big of a name in the AI world, but it's super useful for writing headlines, polishing your prose, improving grammar and spelling, or even generating citations. Of course, there's a course in this bundle showing you how to use it.

AI artists, you haven't been forgotten. This bundle has lessons to help you get more out of your Midjourney, Dall-E 3, and Leonardo AI prompts.

No more monkey's paw prompts

Don't waste time trying to figure out all the hyper-specific methods of getting AI to do what you want.

Instead, study the 2024 AI Super Skills Bundle while it's on sale for $29.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.