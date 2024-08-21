Ditch the paint samples, get the Nix Mini 3 instead

TL;DR: The Nix Mini 3 is a pocket-sized color sensor that makes color matching easy and precise for designers, contractors, and homeowners—on sale for just $79.99.

You're staring at a wall, trying to match that exact shade of blue-gray. Maybe you're a designer picking the perfect color scheme, a contractor needing to get the hue just right, or a homeowner on a mission to fix that awkward spot. Whatever your role, the Nix Mini 3 has got your back—and your color codes—like a pocket-sized color-matching superhero.

The Nix Mini 3 is the tiny tool of your dreams—just scan any surface and watch the magic happen. This device identifies the color and sends it straight to the app on your phone. It's like having a color encyclopedia in your pocket, offering you access to over 200,000 brand-name paint colors and essential color codes like RGB, HEX, and CMYK.



Need more? You can opt for a premium subscription to unlock even more colors and codes, turning the Nix Mini 3 into an absolute must-have for serious projects or a professional's secret weapon.

This latest version has an improved color sensor, meaning it's sharper and more precise than ever before. Not to mention, it's now IPX4 water- and dust-resistant—so a splash of coffee or a bit of sawdust won't slow it down. Plus, with USB-C charging and better battery life, it's ready to go whenever creativity strikes.

Whether you're on-site with clients, making last-minute design changes, or just trying to find the right shade for your living room, this device keeps your color game strong and virtually stress-free.

Color matters, and inspiration is everywhere.

Be ready with the Nix Mini 3 pocket-sized color sensor—and grab it on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $97) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.



See other items in the shop.