Shop worker awarded 40 sausage rolls for 40 years of service

Guernsey shop worker Kevin Parsons, 56, was given 40 sausage rolls to honor his 40 years of service to the Alliance supermarket there. Parsons was also awarded "a tropical-themed mural" for his home and an unframed certificate. "Words can't express my appreciation," said Parsons.

He started helping with deliveries but moved to the supermarket's freezer section 38 years ago and said he kept warm by "running".

"You need roller skates to keep up with me," he said.

Chris Fish, the chairman of Alliance, said Mr Parsons was a great member of the island community.

He said: "He's been exemplary all the time. He will always turn his hand and help you out.