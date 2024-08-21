Victorian ingenuity: The radiator that keeps you toasty and your buns even toastier

This Victorian cast iron radiator is the house appliance I never knew I needed until seeing this photo. Not only does the radiator keep you nice and toasty in the winter, but it also warms your bread.

The radiator has two beautiful little metal doors in the center. They open up to reveal a compartment where bread can be laid flat on three perforated shelves.

Toasting/warming my morning bread here seems like way more fun than using a typical toaster. I bet it makes the house smell wonderful, too. Why in the world did they stop making these? If I ever have the chance to remodel my kitchen, obtaining an appliance like this will be a must.

