Vintage robot Halloween costumes show DIY creativity from bygone era

Here's a fun collection of vintage robot halloween costume photos shared by GotWeird on Instagram. All of these delightful costumes are DIY. It looks like so much love and creativity went into each one.

I love all of the different robot styles in these photos. If you need some robot Halloween inspo, there are plenty of great ideas here that you could recreate. Some of them include a full-body cardboard suit, while others focus more on the head and arms.

These photos inspire me to create my own costume from scratch this year and capture some film-camera photos. Making a costume can be time-consuming, but it always feels more rewarding. So many cool costumes and masks can be made with simple household supplies or papier-mache, and this photo series is an excellent reminder of that.



