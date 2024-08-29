Skills trees for makers

Maker Skill Trees publishes RPG-style skill trees for all sorts of hobbies, crafts and disciplines: useful for motivating learners or satisfying the experienced. There's dozens of them at the repo and they're released under a Creative Commons license.

Maker Skill Trees are printable templates that can guide and track hands-on skill progression. Colour in the boxes as you go and get inspired to try new things. This repository is always growing and aims to include a large variety of skills, see full list below. Everyone's journey is different and you can interpret the goals flexibly. Not everything needs to be completed. Print your own in A4 or A3 size.

Each skill tree has 73 skill or experience hexagonal tiles, ordered in a spectrum of basic skills at the bottom to more advanced skills at the top. This includes 5 set your own goal tiles for you to tailor to your own interests. Under the templates section, there's also a smaller Mini Skill Tree template with only 40 tiles.