Wallace & Gromit trailer introduces terrifying gnomebot

Beloved claymation characters Wallace and Gromit are back in a new trailer.

It's been a while since we saw Wallace and Gromit. The underappreciated Curse of the Were-Rabbit was almost twenty years ago, and the 2010 BBC show Wallace and Gromit's World of Invention didn't air on television in the United States. The trailer for the upcoming film Vengeance Most Fowl features Wallace's latest invention: Norbot, the "smart" gnome, who is definitely going to go all murderbot at some point.

There is no sign of Feathers McGraw in this trailer, but the first trailer released earlier this year revealed that the notorious chicken penguin was released from prison and will surely cause more trouble for Wallace and Gromit.

Aardman had to put out a statement last year reassuring fans that it was not running out of clay after the sole company that produced the clay used in their productions shut down.

