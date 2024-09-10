Google's homepage, every month, since its launch

Watching this animation of Google's homepage as it has looked every month since its launch in 1998 is a good, quick visualization of the evolution of web design toward simplicity.

If it ain't broke…



A Google homepage for every month since its launch.



Screenshots courtesy of the @internetarchive's @waybackmachine which helps preserve the internet. pic.twitter.com/BTFosJS9Zl — Carl Hendy (@carlhendy) August 30, 2024

The Version Museum offers a visual history of the Google search page. It is not animated but annotated and includes a reference to a 1996 website called BackRub, a precursor to Google—a web crawler that "checked back-links to determine a site's credibility."

h/t Philip Bump

