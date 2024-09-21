Nishimura Coffee's unique ice block coffee

At Nishimura Coffee Shop in Kobe, Japan, you can order this special iced coffee for a unique experience. Instead of being filled with ice cubes, this delicious looking coffee is served inside of a giant, square ice cube. This elegant cafe was formed in 1948, and is known for its delicious tea, pastries, and now, its ice block coffee which began in 2022.

Apparently, using a giant block of ice for a cup keeps your coffee cold and strong for hours. "While this gimmick might seem like it's made for a generation of social media users, there is apparently a method to this madness. In fact, it's not just about the great pictures you can post on Instagram. The magic of using enormous blocks of ice like this, is that they actually melt quite slowly. Ice-cold coffee can be sipped out of the ice over the course of hours without getting warm or watered down (and without the cup melting away, of course) (Forget Your Iced Coffee, This Kobe Cafe Serves "Ice Coffee" | by JAPANKURU)."

The best part of this drink looks like the ice you can scrape from the sides of the cup, which forms into a tasty looking coffee slushy over time. This iced coffee is only available from July-August, and is a 12 min walk from Sannomiya station.

