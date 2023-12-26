Delicious morning coffee routine (the felted version)

I love this felted animation of cream getting poured into a cup of coffee. I just happened to watch this video while drinking my morning coffee, and became envious by how much tastier the one in the video looks. Why does fluffy felt coffee look so delicious?

The way the cream colored felt blends with the coffee is so lovely to watch. There are even tiny felt sugar cubes that get added into the mixture. The ASMR-like sound effects are great, too.

This beauty was created by artist Andrea Love (@andreaanimates).