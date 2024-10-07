Trump's crypto business partners are shady

Adjudicated sexual abuser and convicted felon Donald Trump loves to brag about how he works with only the best people, offering a very odd interpretation of what "best" is.

Ready to be shocked? The guys behind Trump's crypto project pride themselves on being dirtbags and are accused of leaving behind a trail of lawsuits and debt. If crypto isn't sketchy enough, why not add the brilliance of Donald Trump's business record and well-litigated acumen to your risk profile?

According to the Times, Trump crypto business partners Chase Herro and Zachary Folkman have been "leaving behind a trail of lawsuits and unpaid debt and taxes" in their assorted ventures. Herro, for one, describes himself as a "dirtbag of the internet" and an ace salesman, whereas Folkman once ran a pickup artist advice firm called Date Hotter Girls. Despite the shadiness of their business histories, the two men have earned endorsements from Donald Trump Jr., who said recently that, "You could put them in a boardroom at Goldman Sachs, and they're going to smoke the people in the room." RawStory

