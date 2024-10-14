Amish family of 11, including baby, sickened by toxic mushrooms — but have no phone to call 911

An Amish family in Pennsylvania — including a 1-year-old child — ended up in a hospital after eating freshly picked toxic mushrooms. But getting to the hospital wasn't easy, as the man, woman, and their nine children did not have a telephone to call 911.

Instead, one of the family members had to walk half a mile to reach a [working!] telephone booth. They reportedly told 911 that the mushrooms had been "found in the woods … and brought home for dinner."

"It was wild mushrooms," an emergency medical official told CNN. "But the hospital would have to confirm the type."

Toxic mushrooms sicken around 6,000 people in the United States every year, according to CNN, mostly because mushroom pickers misidentify them. But fatalities from eating them are much lower, killing an average of three people per year, according to Wikipedia.

Fortunately, this family was "treated and released overnight."

