First "artisanal" satellite made from wood launched into space

Japanese scientists blended traditional woodworking techniques with state-of-the-art electronics to fashion the world's first wooden satellite. On Monday, a SpaceX rocket carried the "CubeSat"—just four inches by four inches on each side—to the International Space Station for launch into orbit next month.

"Nobody had ever thought about using wood for rocket science before," said Koji Murata, a Kyoto University professor of forest and biomaterials science. "Many engineers thought wood was old technology and couldn't be applied to cutting-edge technology."

From the New York Times:

The team selected magnolia for its lightweight properties and resistance to cracking. The wood was processed using a centuries-old Japanese woodworking technique called "sashimono," which uses intricate joints instead of screws, nails or glue to assemble furniture and wooden buildings. Two master carpenters in Kyoto, who usually restore historical buildings like Nijo Castle, were enlisted to work on the satellite, Mr. Murata said. Using traditional tools, like saws and chisels, they crafted the wooden components that would eventually orbit Earth[…] The project could also help address a growing problem in space exploration: environmental impact. When metal satellites burn up in the atmosphere, they release pollutants like aluminum oxide that damage the ozone layer. But burning wood simply produces water vapor and carbon dioxide, a cleaner byproduct, Mr. Murata said.

Previously:

• Satellite image reveals China's secret military blimp

• Listen: NASA turned ocean satellite imagery into rather lovely ambient and New Age music