Wild boar crashes into ATM booth — and a terrified customer runs for his life (video)

Usually it's a thief one might look out for when withdrawing cash from an ATM. But one man in India dealt with another kind of aggressive trespasser when he stepped into an ATM enclosure Monday morning, only to have his life threatened by a wild boar.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance footage, which shows the middle-aged customer making a withdrawal when suddenly a feral swine came crashing through the ATM's glass door, which broke off its hinges and shattered to the floor. The quick-thinking man didn't waste a second as he bolted out of the vestibule, leaving his cash — and the crazed beast — behind. (See video below, posted by DC News.)

According to the video's YouTube page, the man was injured by the broken glass and was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. It isn't clear what happened to the boar — or his money, for that matter.

