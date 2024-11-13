Liquid nitrogen-cooled Raspberry Pi 5

Like strapping a rocket to a milk float, cooling a Raspberry Pi 5 with liquid nitrogen had interesting results.

"I tried everything but couldn't turn this Raspberry Pi 5 into the World's Fastest Pi 5," writes Skatterbencher. "Unfortunately, we can't quite claim that title … despite the software reporting 4 GHz."

we've tried everything we could reasonably come up with to push the Raspberry Pi 5 to 4 GHz. But despite the much lower temperatures, much higher voltages, and even a different crystal oscillator … 3.6 GHz is the highest possible frequency. But all things considered, I'm still very happy to have put in the time and effort to learn about Raspberry Pi overclocking. It gave me the opportunity to learn more about Linux and ARM, as well as pursue really advanced hardware modifications. I see this experience as a pivotal work forming a foundation for future experiments.

Earlier this year, Asus and ElmorLabs overclocked an Intel i9-14900KS to 9.1GHz, setting a world record. Skatterbencher appears to have overclocked everything in existence.