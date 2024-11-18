Interactive Koppen climate map

The Köppen climate system has its limitations—any climate map with Bergen, Norway and Bilbao, Spain in the same category is surely a blunt tool—and the interactive Köppen-Geiger explorer is a fascinating way to explore it.
An interactive visual window into our planet's changing climate, based on the most recent measurements and climate model predictions (read the research)
Don't miss the "future" sliders. Essex, already in London's weird dry shadow, ends up with a hot semi-arid microclimate in the worst-case scenario.
