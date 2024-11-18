Interactive Koppen climate map

The Köppen climate system has its limitations—any climate map with Bergen, Norway and Bilbao, Spain in the same category is surely a blunt tool—and the interactive Köppen-Geiger explorer is a fascinating way to explore it.

An interactive visual window into our planet's changing climate, based on the most recent measurements and climate model predictions ( read the research

Don't miss the "future" sliders. Essex, already in London's weird dry shadow, ends up with a hot semi-arid microclimate in the worst-case scenario.

