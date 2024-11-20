Head of elite $42K preschool arrested for encouraging "dad" to send sex video of boy (video)

The head of an elite, $42,000-a-year preschool in Washington D.C. was arrested yesterday after agreeing to watch a "dad" molest his 9-year-old son. The so-called father he was talking to was actually an FBI agent.

James Stewart Carroll, the 55-year-old director of the National Child Research Center, allegedly told the secret agent on Discord that he was turned on by boys between the ages of 8–12, especially when they were abused with "no mercy" — and even more if the boys cried, according to The Independent.

Carroll was originally flagged after a Discord employee noticed child porn — an image of "two naked prepubescent boys lying on a piece of furniture" — being uploaded to an account. The employee then contacted the FBI, who traced the illegal image to Carroll's home and workplace. That's when the FBI set up the undercover sting operation that involved an agent posing as an abusive dad.

The school's board of directors sent out a statement saying they are "shocked and deeply unsettled" by the news.

"Earlier today, NCRC's Head of School James Carroll was arrested and charged with Attempted Enticement and Coercion of a Minor," the statement began, via a second article by The Independent. "While we do not have reason to believe Mr. Carroll's conduct involves NCRC students or families, we do understand the arrest and charging follows an FBI investigation into Mr. Carroll's online activity on social media channels and message boards.

"Mr. Carroll has been instructed that he is not permitted to return to campus for any reason and is not to contact any member of the NCRC community. His access to his email, the school's networks, and all school owned technology has been cut off. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue to do so."

From The Independent:

James Stewart Carroll, head of school for the National Child Research Center, is facing one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday morning in D.C. federal court. The complaint contains exceptionally disturbing details of Carroll's alleged online chats, including conversations about "child sexual exploitation, circumcision of teenage boys, [and] urinating on teenage boys and adults."

And:

NCRC's letter said that the school "immediately" placed Carroll on administrative leave upon learning of his arrest, and that Associate Head of School Francesca Gallozzi would be stepping into Carroll's role on an interim basis, "effective immediately." "Mr. Carroll has been instructed that he is not permitted to return to campus for any reason and is not to contact any member of the NCRC community," the letter continued. "His access to his email, the school's networks, and all school owned technology has been cut off. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue to do so." If convicted, Carroll faces up to 10 years in prison.

