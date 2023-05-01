Preschool teacher arrested during childrens' naptime and charged with man's murder

Police arrested a Bay Area preschool teacher they suspect of gunning down a man and dumping the corpse on a Santa Cruz-area highway. But the thoughtful officers waited until the little ones where asleep at naptime before moving in.

On Wednesday, Diana Ornelas, 22, and Dennis Novoa, 27, were arrested in connection with the killing. The sheriff's office said detectives believe the killing was "personal" in nature. Ornelas was arrested while working at the Children's Center of the Stanford Community, a preschool on the Stanford campus for university faculty, students and staff. According to an email to families obtained by the Stanford Daily, Ornelas was arrested "at naptime" away from the children. A university spokesperson said Ornelas is no longer employed by the school.