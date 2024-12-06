Disneyland Paris celebrating the reopening of Notre Dame with fireworks/drone nighttime sky show

Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral has been closed since it was hit by a fire in 2019. It's now been restored and is set to reopen on Saturday.

Among the celebrations of the event is a new nighttime sky show at Disneyland Paris, which will be performed December 5-14. The show not only includes projections onto the park's Sleeping Beauty Castle, water jets, and fireworks, but will also simultaneously feature illuminated drones to create shapes, figures and characters in the sky.

Here you can see fireworks set off while drones form the cathedral towers behind them.

Posted with permission of Disney Experiences

These drone shows are a new innovation in theme parks, and while I'd personally like to see them replace fireworks, combining two elements has been a crowd-pleaser.

Of course, Disney has a special connection the the Notre Dame cathedral because of its 1996 movie The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Posted with permission of Disney Experiences

Here is a video of show highlights:

Notre-Dame prepares to reopen five years after fire that nearly destroyed it