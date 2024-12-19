Texas train hits tractor trailer and derails, killing one and injuring 4

A tractor trailer sitting across railroad tracks in Pecos, Texas caused a train to derail yesterday afternoon, killing one person and injuring four others.

After jumping the tracks, the train crashed into the town's Chamber of Commerce building, according to CBS News. Footage shows the collision and aftermath, including scattered train cars on their sides and a partially destroyed building.

(See video below, posted by Rawsalerts.)

It's not clear where the victims were at the time of the accident, or why the tractor trailer was parked on the tracks.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a freight train crashes into a semi truck triggering major accident and derailment that partially collapses a nearby building

⁰📌#Pecos l #Texas



Watch dramatic footage of a freight train slamming into a semi-truck stranded on the tracks in Pecos, Texas.… pic.twitter.com/hciisPCgsQ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 19, 2024

Previously: Derailed Dutch train saved by a whale's tail (with *the* perfect name)

