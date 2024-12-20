Luigi Mangione now at prison known as "Hell on Earth"

Luigi Mangione, arrested earlier this month for killing Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is now in Federal custody at Brooklyn's "nightmarish" Metropolitan Detention Center, where Sean "Diddy" Combs currently resides.

Also known as "Hell on Earth," the prison is a magnet for "famous felons," reports the Daily Beast, and has been home to the likes of Ghislaine Maxwell, R. Kelly, Martin Shkreli, and Sam Bankman-Fried, according to Today (see video below). But glamorous it ain't.

Mangione's new digs, where another inmate was stabbed 44 times earlier this year, has been called a "dreadful," "understaffed" hellhole riddled with "dangerous, barbaric conditions."

"Prosecutors no longer even put up a fight, let alone dispute that the state of affairs is unacceptable," New York Judge Jesse Furman said about the prison earlier this year.

From Daily Beast:

Predominantly used as a post-arrest detention center for people awaiting trial in Manhattan or Brooklyn's federal courts, the MDC notoriously bolsters a less than squeaky clean image with claims of understaffing, violent outbreaks, and a string of suicides and deaths plaguing the facility. The MDC's reputation is so disastrous in fact that some judges have even refrained from sending defendants to the facility according to AP, and Combs' lawyers made a point to mention its conditions in one of his motions for bail in September claiming that "several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention." … This "hell on earth" is also made manifest through its abysmal living conditions, with the MDC being thrust into the national spotlight after a week-long blackout left its inmates shivering in the cold in January 2019. The blackout subsequently sparked a class action lawsuit which was settled for around $10 million last year.

Here's a quick peek inside the prison taken a few months ago via Today:

