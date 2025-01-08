Mecha Comet is a handheld everything machine

The Mecha Comet is a modular handheld computer, which is to say you can connect different controller bits to the bottom for different purposes: "Snap In, Snap Out, Repeat." There's a joypad controls turn it into a Gameboy-style game machine, a hardware keyboard turns it into a Blackberry-like handheld computer, and a GPIO breakout board promises things both exotic and primitive alive. You can make your own: how 'bout them synths?

It comes with Mechanix OS, a Linux-based system built on Debian, and has a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash storage, a 3.4-inch IPS LED capacitive touchscreen, and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11ac) with Bluetooth 5.0. There's the M.2 PCIe 2.0 slot under that flap and a 5MP auto-focus camera, dual mics and a speaker. The 3000mAh battery is charged through USB-C, amd there are two USB 2.0 ports too. Sensors: gyroscope, RTC, and ADC. it measures 15 x 7.4 x 1.6 cm and weighs 220 grams.

How shameless to have a full-size ethernet port on a handheld device! See also the N O D E terminal and m5 Stack.

