Don't know how to code? Good

TL;DR: This bundle comes with beginner courses for multiple coding languages and lifetime access to Microsoft Visual Studio Pro for $55.97.

Do you know how to code? It's kind of hard learning on your own. And a lot of the free development environments are pretty barebones. If you want a little help learning the basics and a place to put all your skills to work, check out this bundle with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 and the 2025 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle. It's only $55.97 (reg. $1,999), but that won't last long.

New developers, start here

There's a reason Visual Studio Pro is so popular. It's a 64-bit IDE that's primed and ready for massive projects and complex workloads. Whether you're crafting apps for mobile, desktop, or web, this toolkit's got your back.

ItelliCode is like a more advanced auto-suggest for developers. It analyzes the code you've written and helps you finish a line or block. It's also a great way for beginners to learn what works. CodeLens is also super helpful if you want to track recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history. It's great if you're working in a team or tend to stop and start projects a lot.

The other half of this bundle is a set of coding beginner courses for a whole bunch of different languages. There's no set progression path, so you can pick and choose what you want to learn. You can check out courses for Python 3, C++, SQL, IoT development, deep learning, and a lot more. There are 15 courses total, but there's no rush to work through it all. You have lifetime access to the whole bundle.

You have until February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 and the 2025 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle on sale for $55.97.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2025 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle – $55.97

