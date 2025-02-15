AI used to colorize 1920s beach vacation footage

In this beautifully-restored and colorized footage from the 1920's, we get to see people enjoying life on beachside resorts from around the world. The most surprising part of this video to me is how similar people seem to be acting to the way they would today (minus the cellphones and clothing style).

Little did the people in this video know that a century later, people would be watching them on something called YouTube. I feel like a time traveler watching this footage.

From YouTube: "Time travel back to the roaring 20s for a beach vacation at seaside resorts around the world. 1920s fashion and flapper culture brought to life. AI Colorized w/ added sound and remastered 4k 60fps See the glamorous era of the roaring 20s, the vintage fashions and styles, brought to life in beautiful colour and sound. Glamourdaze used machine learning AI to enhance these films, adding color and creating sound ambience to bring them to life. We upscaled the resolution to 4k 60fps, so you can truly immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the past. You'll feel like you're really there with the people as they enjoy their day at the beach. So join us as we step back a century in time to the world of 1920s flappers, their wild fashion, bobbed hairstyles and forgotten vintage stories. Now brought back to life by the magic of AI."

