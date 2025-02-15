New Kennedy Center leadership censors award-winning musical about a sparkle-loving shark

The newly elected board of the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC has decided to cancel a planned two year tour of the new childrens' musical Finn, which premiered at the center in the fall of 2024. Here's the official synopsis for the show:

Let's "seas" the day—it's time to sparkle and shine!

From the creator of Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, Finn explores the depths of the brilliant and beautiful ocean, with vibrant sea creatures and catchy tunes. Hilarious and heartwarming, this underwater musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Finn, a young shark who dreams of following in his family's footsteps by joining the prestigious Shark Guard. As Finn faces the challenges of growing up and following his heart, the musical takes us on a magical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and adventure. With its extraordinary mix of music and spectacle, Finn showcases the remarkable talents of writing team Michael Kooman, Christopher Dimond, and Emmy® winner Chris Nee, in partnership with director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and choreographer Billy Bustamante.

Earlier this week, the musical had been nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for the Best New Play or Musical, the highest distinction for regional theatre in the DC area. Along with that critical acclaim, the show had been successful enough for the Center to plan a two-year long national tour — something that had already been thought through, budgeted, and planned for.

Despite all that, the new leadership has cancelled the future plans for the show. A spokesperson said it was "purely a financial decision," according to Deadline.

Actors' Equity Association, then union representing the performers in the play, had this to say in response:

It is disturbing to see the new leadership of this institution move so swiftly to suppress viewpoints they do not agree with. And it is beyond appalling that the art they find so dangerous is a joyful children's musical encouraging young people to be true to themselves and follow their dreams.

The union also added a note regarding potential contractual and labor violations:

The union intends to fully enforce our contracts with The Kennedy Center. Equity reminds its members that if they experience any difficulty with their contracts at the Kennedy Center, they should reach out to their business reps immediately.

I think it's fair to say that it is generally frowned upon for state actors to suppress public access to a critically and financially successful work of art in the name of nationalism.