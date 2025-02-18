Try using Youtube as a drum sequencer

Remember YouTube Multiplier, which played multiple YouTube embeds at once? The logical next step is here: the YouTube Sequencer, which allows users to play YouTube videos like drum samples, arranging them into loops.

Have you ever hit the number keys while watching Youtube? That simple action jumps the video to different timestamps – and creative musicians have discovered you can use this like a primitive sampler. This observation sparked an idea.

As someone who loves experimenting with drum machines like the Arturia Drumbrute, I wanted to take this Youtube "feature" and transform it into something musical. I built Youtube Sequencer using TypeScript and Redux to create a robust, reliable music-making tool that doesn't miss a beat. The result is a sequencer that turns any Youtube video into an instrument.

Traditional sampling can be time-consuming, requiring you to download, trim, and import audio files. Youtube Sequencer removes these barriers – just paste a URL and start creating.