Creepy faceless humanoid robot is pure nightmare fuel

Boston Dynamics no longer has the creepiest robots. Clone Robotics is developing "musculoskeletal, intelligent androids to solve all the common problems of daily life." This video shared by the company demonstrates a faceless prototype called "Bipedal Musculoskeletal Android V1." The poor creature kicks and flails while suspended in the air like it is fighting for its life.

They took the worst parts of Westworld and Bladerunner and mashed them up. Ludwig Göransson's chilling "Ground Zero" track from the Oppenheimer soundtrack amplifies the dystopian aesthetic. I guess they couldn't get the rights to the Terminator soundtrack.

Pre-orders for one of the 279 limited edition "Clone Alpha" will begin at an unspecified time in 2025. This model comes with the following skills pre-installed:

Memorizes your clean home layout

Memorizes your kitchen inventory

Capable of witty dialogue

Shakes hands with your friends

Pours drinks for you

Makes you sandwiches

Washes, dries, and folds your clothes

Vacuums your floors

Turns the lights on and off

Sets the dining table

Loads and unloads the dishwasher

Follows you around

Holds items for you

Retrieves items for you

Charges itself

Equipped with the Telekinesis training platform to let you teach your Clone Alpha new skills

The horrifying kicking video isn't even the worst part. "Telekinesis" appears to be an LLM based on the following text about communicating with your "Clone."

Since the advent of large language models, it's been a technological possibility to start communicating with our computers in natural language. As a walking, talking computer, Clone Alpha represents the next phase of human-computer interaction.

Does anyone want a human-sized and human-strength android in their home using technology that famously makes wildly inaccurate guesses about stuff?

