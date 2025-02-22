Martial arts expert grades fictional fighting techniques

Sure, fictional heroes like Batman and Kazuma Kiryu might look cool when they're brawling with legions of petty criminals, but how would they do in an actual fight? The answer might surprise you – or it might not. It is Batman we're talking about, after all. Even so, these are exactly the kinds of questions Scenic Fights seeks to answer. This team of martial arts practitioners specializes in breaking down moves, weapons and iconic moments from pop culture, then seeing how well they would work in real life. While the rule of cool is all that matters in the realm of fiction, not even the likes of John Wick is safe from a careful examination in reality.

It's fascinating to flick through my favorite fight scenes and see which ones are completely unreasonable in real life – and which ones I'm utterly vindicated in enjoying when the Scenic Fights crew is able to pull them off. Next time someone tries to tell me the Yakuza series is unrealistic, I can just show them this video – and thanks to this group's expertise, you too have this power at your fingertips!