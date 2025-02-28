Woman breaks dogs out of pound, winds up in jail herself (video)

A woman decided to answer the question of "who let the dogs out" dramatically. At the San Bernardino Animal Shelter, it was she.

A woman was caught on video using bolt cutters to spring all the dogs locked up at the San Bernardino, California Animal Shelter. All but one of the dogs has been recovered, and the woman was taken into custody. The shelter is not designated a no-kill shelter, so it may be this was an ethical demonstration or just chaos.

Video released by the city's animal services department shows the dogs running outside the building, while the woman walked away around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The San Bernardino Police Department eventually took the suspect into custody. Most of the dogs were located, including four that were found in a dumpster. However, one dog is still missing – a cream-colored female Chihuahua named Louise. ABC7

