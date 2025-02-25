Fortnite goes to the dogs

Fortnite's new season seems to answer who lets the dogs out: Epic did.

Even though Fortnite is replete with canines, it has primarily seemed to prefer cats, ala Meowscles. Chapter Six of Season Two, however, seems dedicated to dogs. There is Epic's take on dogs playing poker and a secret wolf-quest. The poker playing dogs are, of course, available in the Fortnite shop.

Players who've been around a while should have at least one of the requisite skins to join the wolf pack. The video's title confused me as you only need one of them to complete it:

Previously:

