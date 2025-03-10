Make your own virtual punchcard

The Virtual Keypunch is the work of N. Landsteiner—and startlingly complete in detail and authenticity. You'll be relieved to gear that IBM/360 Column Binary Format is fully supported.

Type and download your personal punch cards — the Web2.0 of "big iron" age! "The Virtual Keypunch" is a free service …

Get yourself a "real business" card, or even print gift-cards for your geeky friends. Scan and parse a card-image at The Virtual Card Reader! New: Batch punch, read and process cards using the Virtual Card Read-Punch!

A long, long, long, long time ago

Before the chips, before the code

Lived a stack, lived a stack I know

Lived a relic of the past in an old punchcard

Cellulose serpent, that is me

Holes and columns set me free



He's a fossil format

But we love him so

He's a paper prophet

But we let him go