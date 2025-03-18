After eight years drilling and pulling teeth, dentist arrested for not actually being one

Long Island police arrested Yolany Mejia Carranza, 55, for allegedly running a home dental practice. The problem wasn't that the practice was at her home but rather that Carranza apparently wasn't actually a dentist—no license, no training.

"I think everyone knows it's not really fun to go to the dentist you can only imagine what this experience was like for her patients," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina told ABC7NY.

"She did not use anesthesia, but she used a local anesthesia, but no one was getting the anesthesia for the complex dental procedures she was doing, She was a full-service dentist."

Three of her patients, including one who says they are suffering from nerve damage and facial paralysis resulting from her "care," tipped off police who discovered her home dental office. Apparently she had opened another office location as well.

"We think she was targeting the Hispanic community, mostly people who did not have health insurance and many of whom may have been in the country illegally," Catalina said.










