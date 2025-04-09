Meet the Hollywood special effects dentist behind Austin Powers' and Mrs. Doubtfire's iconic chompers

Dentist Gary Archer is known as Hollywood's "Godfather of FX Teeth." He created Austin Powers' "British teeth," Mrs. Doubtfire's drop-out dentures, and the Vampire Lestat's fangs. Acher's dental artisanry is featured in more than 500 other films and TV commercials over three decades.

"The eyes and teeth are the most distinctive parts of a face," Archer says. "You can really change someone's appearance by changing them."

From The Guardian:

In the last few years, improvements in special effects and the rise of CGI have changed some practices Archer and his late [dental technician] father used. "We might create a set of teeth, but paint them green with the colouring you'd put on a birthday cake. It then becomes a green screen in the mouth – and characteristics, words, gold and diamonds can be added in post-production." Other improvements have meant that moulds can now set in the mouth in under a minute, the results lightweight but also rigid and tough. They have to be. "Actors can be very rough on them," says Archer[…] Digital dentistry has also become something Archer uses more frequently. "We have a device that's about the size of a wand, lined with tiny cameras. It can be run slowly along the teeth, creating a picture that we can then produce in a mould, or via a 3D printer. Then we just ship it off to the set or location. Sometimes I never even meet the person I create character teeth for."

