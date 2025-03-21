As DOGE closes a Social Security office in his district, this NY Congressman blames the ghost of Christmas past

Acknowledging the closure of their local Social Security office as a slap in the face to his constituents, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) didn't mention that it was he who was doing the slapping.

Congressperson Lawler continued supporting DOGE, taking millions from Elon Musk in campaign contributions, as he lamented the closure of a Social Security office in his district. It seems Republicans will prey on low-information voters to stay in office, as "To resolve any confusion, this was an action initiated by the Biden admin," Lawler said to New Yorkers. Lawler supports DOGE to the max.

But social media users quickly called out the New York lawmaker's outrage over the closure of the White Plains, New York, office – one of several Social Security Administration offices across the country expected to close this year as part of DOGE's efforts to revamp the federal government. … Jen Goodman, a communications aide for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), wrote on X: "Elon pumped millions into Lawler's campaign, Lawler has stood by, saying DOGE's efforts are 'necessary,' and now he's pretending to care but too weak and ineffective to actually make a difference. Lawler owns this." "I swear this man has gotta be a character in 'Severance' because GOP Congressman Mike Lawler who's shocked at what's happening to his constituents appears to have no idea what GOP Congressman Mike Lawler in D.C. is supporting," activist and veteran Charlotte Clymer told her followers on Bluesky.

RawStory





Previously:

• Something important to remember about George Santos as he accuses other politicians of things