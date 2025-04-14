James Bond is (almost) back in action

James Bond's shoulder holster has been hung in his closet. His fabled Walther PPK is locked in a drawer. Even his trademark vodka martini is sitting at the bar, unsipped… Ever since the ending frames of No Time To Die ran through digital projectors in 2021, the multibillion dollar franchise, one of the most legendary and lucrative in film history, has been on hiatus – waiting for a new Bond, a new script and new life. Well, the wait is over, sort of…

After a four-year impasse where Bond's two cinematic stakeholders, Danjaq LLC (EON Productions is their British production company) and Amazon-MGM Studios, eyed each other across a table filled with 60 years of pop culture gold, Danjaq/EON made their move – selling their creative control to Amazon/MGM for a staggering $1B. While they'll still share in the financial fruits of the franchise, their decades of calling all creative shots are over. It's the end of a cinematic era that began when JFK sat in the White House.

For those not privy to Bond's dossier, EON is the production company founded by legendary producers Albert "Cubby" Broccoli and Harry Saltzman to turn Ian Fleming's novels into movies. The films were released by United Artists and were wildly successful – but in 1975, Saltzman sold his stake to the studio, leading to a new, if uneasy partnership. Although UA had a storied history as a haven for filmmakers (and it was, producing films like Twelve Angry Men, In the Heat of the Night and Rocky), it was chronically short on cash and relied on the Bond films for much-needed capital – especially after being acquired by MGM in 1981, then-owned by Vegas casino magnate, Kirk Kerkorian. In 2021 Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion, their eyes on the 00 prize, but EON's Barbara Broccoli (Cubby's daughter) and Michael G. Wilson (Cubby's stepson) resisted efforts to immediately dive into another film or mine the franchise for spinoffs. Reportedly Barbara Broccoli questioned the cinematic expertise of a company that "sells everything" and was appalled when an executive referred to the golden franchise as "content."

Of course, the word doesn't do the Bond films justice. Not even close… In today's cinematic landscape, action films are a staple. Sixty years ago, they weren't, and the Bond films hit the box office like a full speed freight train. In an era where a successful executive might take home $10,000 a year and a new house cost around $7000, 1965's Thunderball raked in over $141M. In today's money that's over $1.4B. It was called "Bondmania" – stores were filled with 007 merchandise, all now highly sought after by collectors.

In New York's Times Square, a movie theater ran Thunderball around the clock to keep up with demand! Sean Connery went from an unknown Scottish actor to a worldwide superstar, mobbed wherever he went. When UA began re-releasing double-features of previous Bond movies, money just poured in. Film executives had never seen anything like it! Other producers jumped on the Bondwagon to grind out their spy flicks – Derek Flint (James Coburn), Matt Helm (Dean Martin), even Connery's younger brother Neil, an Edinburgh plasterer, did an Italian knockoff, Operation Kid Brother that co-starred other Bond alumni. (Reportedly infuriating his famous brother, who felt he was being exploited.) Still, decade in, decade out, the Bond juggernaut continued with the most recent 007, Daniel Craig, proving to be one of the most popular, with his five films grossing almost $2B.

Broccoli and Wilson grew up in the eye of this double o storm. Both spent decades behind the scenes on previous films. Barbara literally grew up on Bond sets. (When she caught a fever as a child on location in Japan for 1967's You Only Live Twice, none other than Sean Connery gave up his bed so she could recover.) Wilson started out as a production assistant on 1964's Goldfinger and Ms. Broccoli first toiled in publicity on 1977's The Spy Who Loved Me. Wilson co-wrote five Bond screenplays as Barbara learned the filmmaking ropes from one of the most successful producers of all time – her dad. They have produced every Bond film since 1995's GoldenEye. (Wilson also served as an Executive Producer of 1979's Moonraker and producer on A View to a Kill in 1985.)

Even in the rarified air of Bond, producing a major film in multiple countries is a grueling marathon, with every move scrutinized by the press and legions of eagle-eyed fans. Still, the decision to step away couldn't have been an easy one. As Barbara Broccoli told Variety in 2020, "I thought James Bond was a real person until I was 7 or 8."

So, what's next for the powerhouse producers? Michael G. Wilson is stepping back to focus on art and philanthropy. Barbara Broccoli no doubt has other stories she wants to tell and with her Rolodex, there isn't a filmmaker or star she can't pitch. Both are collaborating on the upcoming remake of Cubby Broccoli's 1968 classic, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on Ian Fleming's beloved children's book.

Given that the Bond films have grossed over $16B at the world box office, Amazon's $1B payout is a safe bet. As for who will land movie's most coveted role, it's still up in the air. Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos recently posed that very question on X and was swamped with replies. (British actor Henry Cavill was a popular choice, although at 41 he may be on the upper end of the age spectrum.)

Even though film is only one of Amazon's many commerce streams, the global behemoth understands the huge responsibility and crazy high expectations they've just landed. "We are honored to continue this treasured heritage…" said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios… "and (we) look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world." Whatever happens, you can bet Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Willson will be watching.

