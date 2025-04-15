Skulls for $600, ribs for $35: Florida boutique busted for selling human bones

Human ribs or vertebrae for just $35 each? If you didn't already take advantage of the enticing prices at Florida boutique Wicked Wonderland, you missed your chance. Orange City police busted proprietor Kymberlee Schopper, 52, for trading in human tissue.

It wasn't a secret backroom offering either. Items like two human skull fragments ($90) and a partial human skull ($600) were listed for sale on the store's Facebook page and website. The owners believed that the sales were legal as they are "educational models."

"[One owner] confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," the affidavit reads. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."



From ClickOrlando: