Woman, 107, has a big horn growing from her forehead

This Chinese woman is purportedly 107-years-old but it's not just her age that has raised her, um, profile. Known as Chen, she's caused quite a stir on the social media platform Douyin thanks to the four-inch horn growing from her forehead.

Some of her admirers say that her so-called "longevity horn" is the secret to her long life. Physicians identified the growth as a "cutaneous horn," made of compacted keratin, the same protein found in human nails and hair. The exact cause of cutaneous horns is not well understood, but they can form over different types of underlying skin lesions, which may be benign, precancerous, or malignant.

Usually, surgeons remove them.

(via NY Post)

