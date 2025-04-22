Fisherman gives crabs spa treatment before releasing them back to ocean

One of my new favorite channels is the "Friendliest Catch," which is run by Santa Cruz, California-based fisherman and professional surfer Matt Rockhold and provides "amazing deep-sea creature education"—like this video where he teaches us how to identify male and female rock crabs, or this one where he explains what a "crab apron" is, and this one where shows us a crab who has begun the process of claw regeneration.

One of the coolest things he films and shares with his audience are what he calls the "barnacle chronicles." If Rockhold happens to catch female crabs—which he charmingly calls "little ladies"—he always gives them special treats ("a snizz for the rizz") and releases them. If the crabs happen to be hosting barnacles, he also will remove the pesky crustaceans before giving the little ladies their fishy snacks and throwing them back into the water.

I love watching the crabs get all spiffed up before heading back into the ocean! Thanks for helping them out, Matt!

You can watch the barnacle chronicles, and learn more about sustainable and humane fishing, sea creatures, and more on Matt Rockhold's Instagram or YouTube. You can also learn more about Rockhold and his sustainable fishing philosophies and practices in this great profile written about him a few years ago by The Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust.

