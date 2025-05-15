8bitdo teases rumored Hitbox-style controller

Controllers that use buttons for directions as well are making their way to the mainstream. Razer has a pretty one at a truly eyewatering price, Mayflash has an ugly one at a more reasonable price, and now comes 8bitdo (previously) with a teaser for what all assume will be its own entry in the genre. What else would fit in an envelope?

Gear up. Made for Pros. Mark your calendar: May 16th, 8:00 AM PST. Stay tuned.

More evidence: the texture depicts the classic quarter-circle combo dating to the original Street Fighter in 1987—buttonless controllers make it easy to toss off special moves.