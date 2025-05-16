Feeling unproductive? This man shattered 48 coconuts in a minute, blindfolded, with his bare hand, so yeah, you're definitely slacking

Do you ever sit down at the end of a long day and think, "Wow, I did absolutely everything I could… and somehow still accomplished nothing"? Well, buckle up, because this video is here to confirm your deepest fears. While you were busy answering emails and pretending not to scream into a pillow, Kahrimanovic Muhamed woke up, blindfolded himself, and smashed 48 coconuts with his bare hand in under a minute.

I'm not certain that anyone else has ever attempted to beat the world record for this specific act before, but Muhamed is well deserving of his Guiness World Record nonetheless. I can't imagine the pain I'd feel from attempting to smash a single coconut open with my hand. The fact that this guy can smash 48 coconuts in under 60 seconds without severely injuring himself is beyond me.

I was pleased to hear via the comment section of the video that the Guinness World Records donated all of these coconuts to a restaurant after this video. I do wonder, though, if I've ever eaten restaurant food that was sourced from the aftermath of a world record attempt. I'd prefer not to think about it too much.

