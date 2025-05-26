Counterfeit Canadian coins could cause a currency crisis.

In a world rapidly shifting toward a cashless society, where bitcoin ransoms and credit card theft have become common crimes, some criminals still pursue the traditional art of counterfeiting physical currency.

Traditionally, counterfeiters target denominations large enough to make the labor of spoofing, printing and disseminating cash a worthwhile endeavor: larger denomination bills that are often spent to make small purchases for the sake of the change that a store provides along with whatever it is that's been bought with the fake cheddar.

It's a tactic that has led many retailers to stop accepting larger bills, like fifties and one-hundred-dollar. In an effort to continue to make bank on unsuspecting merchants, some counterfeiters have turned their hand to tinkering with the creation of smaller denominations and, in some cases, bits of currency that no one would ever suspect would be easy to make or worth anyone's time.

In Canada, a popular target of late has been the two-dollar coin, known by folks north of the wall as a toonie. As you'll see in this YouTube video, faking these coins are big business, with manufacturers in China and other locales making tons of the things. They're hard for most people to detect, and getting more difficult to spot, every day.

