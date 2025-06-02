Ink-splattered comics maverick, Paul Pope, gets his due in NYC show

Heavy Liquid cover art, Paul Pope, Used with permission.

We here at Boing Boing have long been admirers of the work of iconoclastic comic artist, Paul Pope. This June, NYC's amazing "high-end narrative art" space, Philippe Labaune Gallery, is hosting a career-spanning exhibit of Pope's work. His collected art, from Batman: Year 100 and THB to Battling Boy and Heavy Liquid, forms something of a visual mixtape of manga energy, Euro comics atmosphere, and youth-culture angst.

Curated in collaboration with Felix Comic Art, the show features everything from Pope's Moebius-infused homages to lush band posters for The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and The Grateful Dead to unpublished personal work that spills ink with purpose and punk-rock spirit.

"He's a comics destroyer," says gallery founder Philippe Labaune, not unkindly. "Pope doesn't just straddle genres—he wrecks boundaries, then redraws them with a brush dipped in future oil." Pope has long evoked the likes of Pratt, Moebius, and Bilal, but with a confidence and swagger all his own.

Timed with the release of Pulp Hope 2: The Art of Paul Pope from BOOM! Studios—a 300+ page visual immersion into the artist's life and work — the exhibit offers a rare chance to see Pope's original pages up close, and to trace the throughlines of a stellar, ever-evolving career.

The show runs June 19–July 26, with an opening reception on June 19, from 6 to 9pm.

We were lucky enough to get our hands on a few inks from the exhibition.

Battling Boy, Paul Pope, Used with permission.


Spider-Man, Paul Pope, Used with permission.
100%, Boxing, Paul Pope, Used with Permission.
Heavy Liquid cover art, Paul Pope, Used with permission.