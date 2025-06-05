Why spending more on a pen might actually help you keep track of it

I lose Bic pens and other disposables like they're an infection vector for herpes. Give me a pack of cheap pens on a Monday and, by Wednesday, I'll be digging through my backpack wondering where they've all vanished to. Curiously, this isn't an issue I have with pricier writing implements. Because of their cost and – in the case of a fountain pen gifted to me by someone I love dearly – sentimental value, I'm constantly aware of where my fancy pens are.

Last year, as a birthday present to myself, I picked up a new pen that I hoped would be an ideal travel companion. After using it daily, across three different continents, I can confirm: you might just want one.

The Big Idea Design Ti Pocket Pro is an auto-adjusting pen that's designed to work with any pen refill under the sun. Use it with your favourite Zebra gel cartridge, a Space Pen refill or tear the ink and tip of a Bic from its plastic husk. Any of them will work like a champ in the Ti Pocket Pro. Despite its husky good looks, it's a lightweight pen with a mid-sized barrel that's a pleasure to write with.

I love the fact that I can use it with Space Pen inserts. I love it even more that I can use any disposable pen ink and tip I run across, should I ever find myself without my favourite Ink. Yeah, it'll set you back $80. But remember, I keep these things for years. Carrying the Ti Pocket Pro around lets me keep my fountain pen at home, where it's safe. That's a huge win.