Bernband was a tiny exploration game that gave the impression of a sprawling city full of life. A decade after making it, creator Tom van den Boogart is working on a fully-featured remake: "wander through an alien city, hang out with locals, find secrets, get lost…"

A sci-fi exploration sim for people who like to wander. Get lost in an alien city, hang out with locals, see some sights. There's no goal but to stroll. Where will your feet take you?

