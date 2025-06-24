The Proud Boys are the latest MAGA cultists to break up with Trump

Donald Trump campaigned on anti-immigration rhetoric and keeping America out of foreign conflicts, but has veered sharply from his isolationist promises during his second term. After a failed attempt to mediate between Israel and Palestine during the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the former reality TV star's latest international move was even more dramatic: ordering strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend. While he technically didn't declare war (only Congress has that power), launching unauthorized bombing runs in foreign airspace remains an impeachable offense.

Everyone seems to be pissed off with Donny right now. Lawmakers from both parties are demanding accountability. Even his staunchest supporters — the ones who helped him undermine American democratic principles — are distancing themselves. After the bombing, when the President posted a celebratory message on Truth Social, the response in the Proud Boys' public Telegram channel was notably hostile:

If the United States gets directly involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, the voters that voted for Trump because there was a hope that Trump was America First can no longer support Trump. America First does not mean war for Israel. Donald Trump, focus on the health of our nation, period. We are crumbling. We are crippled with debt with no plan for a solution. Be the President you ran as.

Oh man, but you love to see it. How much lower his approval rating can go, even amongst his formerly stalwart Turd Reich supporters, is anybody's guess.