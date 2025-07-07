Tiny Chef show not saved, yet

Fans of The Tiny Chef Show, unite! His heartbreaking post-cancellation videos have launched a campaign to get him renewed.

On Friday, July 4, The Tiny Chef Show took to its official Instagram account to share an update on its cancellation status with its 5.1 million followers.

Along with a photo of the beloved puppet character Tiny Chef, wearing sunglasses and a striped orange-and-white swimsuit in front of a body of water, the post confirmed the former Nickelodeon show has not been renewed.

"Just to clarify!! Chef is still unemployed!!!" read the caption. "Some press is circulating [that the] Chefs Cooking Show is saved. Because of your help we are able to keep Cheffy on socials for the time being but we are still working behind the scenes on saving his cooking show."