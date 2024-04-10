Adorable lizards making pies (video)

pie lizards Bearded Dragon. Photo: André Karwath aka Aka (CC BY-SA 2.5)

I can't stop watching these adorable lizards making pies. I recently found the social media account "Chef Lenny the Lizard and Sons," which features soothing videos of bearded dragons creating (and eating) all kinds of culinary delights. Sadly, the original "Chef Lenny" died in early 2023 from kidney failure, but have no fear, Lewis, Betty, and their other reptilian friends are still here to delight you.

I love watching them eating worms and bugs, but my favorite videos feature the cute lizards making treats like spiced macadamia nut bitescarrot cakesbiscuitsfocaccia, heart shaped hand pies with jam, ramen, and their specialty–hornworm pies.  Their little lizard hands just kill me, and Chef Lewis looks adorable in his little chef hat and bowtie! And lest you fear that the bearded dragons are eating all of these unhealthy desserts, don't worry, they're not. Their humans explain

Are your hornworms too big? 🐛 Why not turn them into pie! Just kidding, folks! 😄 Remember, we don't actually bake pies with hornworms, and our bearded dragons definitely don't indulge in dessert. Let's all lighten up and have a fantastic Friday!  

To see more of the tiny scaly hands in action, follow the adorable culinary lizards on their FacebookInstagram, and TikTok

@whosagoodlizard

What's better than carrot cake for Easter weekend? 🥕 A towering carrot cake Bundt, filled with layers of delicious cream cheese frosting! 🍰 Lewis sure knows how to make dessert extraordinary, and she's as adorable as ever while doing it! 🐉 #easterweekend #springcake #dessert #tinyfood #foryou #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #fypage #feastmode #asmr #asmrsounds #asmreating #feedingfrenzy #mukbang

♬ Souvenir De Paris – Martin Taylor
@whosagoodlizard

Lewis reminds you not to skimp on carbs, protein, and hydration for a balanced breakfast today. You're going to need it! 🪱 🍞 🥤 #healthylifestyle #balancedbreakfast #breakfast #goodmorning #ily #foryou #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #fypage #feastmode #asmr #asmrsounds #asmreating #feedingfrenzy #mukbang

♬ Nice and Easy – Louis Adrien

@whosagoodlizard

We've hit over a million views on our two 'hornworm pie' reels over on IG. Wondering what'll happen if we combine them? Let's find out! 🥧🐛 #ExperimentTime #Pie #Recipes #YesChef #foryou #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #fypage #feastmode #asmr #asmrsounds #asmreating #feedingfrenzy #mukbang

♬ YouTube-based piano jazz @ cooking video, etc. – RYOpianoforte
@whosagoodlizard

Spread some morning joy by whipping up a little treat for someone you love! ☀️💕 #ily #breakfast #handpies #snackies #foryou #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #fypage #feastmode #asmr #asmrsounds #asmreating #feedingfrenzy #mukbang

♬ Go Spring Outing – BGM President

Previously: Bearded dragons devouring meal worms