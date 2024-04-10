Adorable lizards making pies (video)

I can't stop watching these adorable lizards making pies. I recently found the social media account "Chef Lenny the Lizard and Sons," which features soothing videos of bearded dragons creating (and eating) all kinds of culinary delights. Sadly, the original "Chef Lenny" died in early 2023 from kidney failure, but have no fear, Lewis, Betty, and their other reptilian friends are still here to delight you.

I love watching them eating worms and bugs, but my favorite videos feature the cute lizards making treats like spiced macadamia nut bites, carrot cakes, biscuits, focaccia, heart shaped hand pies with jam, ramen, and their specialty–hornworm pies. Their little lizard hands just kill me, and Chef Lewis looks adorable in his little chef hat and bowtie! And lest you fear that the bearded dragons are eating all of these unhealthy desserts, don't worry, they're not. Their humans explain:

Are your hornworms too big? 🐛 Why not turn them into pie! Just kidding, folks! 😄 Remember, we don't actually bake pies with hornworms, and our bearded dragons definitely don't indulge in dessert. Let's all lighten up and have a fantastic Friday!

To see more of the tiny scaly hands in action, follow the adorable culinary lizards on their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Previously: Bearded dragons devouring meal worms